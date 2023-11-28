Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hamilton County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Pickington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
