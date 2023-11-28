How to Watch the Kings vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on November 28, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Warriors Prediction
|Kings vs Warriors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Kings are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.
- The 115.5 points per game the Kings average are only 1.5 more points than the Warriors give up (114.0).
- Sacramento is 8-0 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- Golden State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
- The Warriors score just 1.1 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Kings give up (115.3).
- When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 6-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings put up 120.8 points per game in home games, compared to 112.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.
- At home, Sacramento is ceding 2.5 more points per game (117.0) than in away games (114.5).
- At home, the Kings are making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (14.6) than in road games (14.9). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to in away games (35.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors score fewer points per game at home (110.9) than away (117.9), and concede more at home (114.8) than away (113.1).
- Golden State is giving up more points at home (114.8 per game) than on the road (113.1).
- The Warriors collect 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (27.8) than on the road (28.1).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Keon Ellis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Keegan Murray
|Out
|Back
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.