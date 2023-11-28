Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Washington County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morgan at Waterford
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Waterford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.