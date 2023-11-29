Will Adam Boqvist score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boqvist stats and insights

Boqvist is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Boqvist has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0 10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.