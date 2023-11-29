On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Adam Fantilli going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Fantilli averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.6%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

