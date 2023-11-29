Ahead of their Wednesday, November 29 game against the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) at Nationwide Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Daniil Tarasov G Out Knee Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets score the eighth-most goals in the league (67 total, 2.9 per game).

Its goal differential (-11) ranks 26th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 57 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Montreal has allowed 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in the league.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 29th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blue Jackets (-135) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

