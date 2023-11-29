Ahead of their Wednesday, November 29 game against the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) at Nationwide Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle
Daniil Tarasov G Out Knee
Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Carey Price G Out Knee
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Chris Wideman D Out Back
David Savard D Out Upper Body
Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body
Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body
Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

  • The Blue Jackets score the eighth-most goals in the league (67 total, 2.9 per game).
  • Its goal differential (-11) ranks 26th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

  • The Canadiens have 57 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • Montreal has allowed 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -16, they are 29th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blue Jackets (-135) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

