The Columbus Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Jenner available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Boone Jenner vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:34 per game on the ice, is 0.

Jenner has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Jenner has a point in 11 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Jenner has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jenner's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Jenner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 23 Games 4 16 Points 2 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.