Wednesday's game features the Cleveland State Vikings (5-1) and the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) squaring off at Wolstein Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-55 victory for heavily favored Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Vikings claimed an 82-55 win over UMKC.

Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 79, Robert Morris 55

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings took down the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 167 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 62-57, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Cleveland State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Cleveland State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 251) on November 12

82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 258) on November 25

96-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 350) on November 18

95-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 24

Cleveland State Leaders

Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Colbi Maples: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Carmen Villalobos: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8) Jordana Reisma: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG% Mickayla Perdue: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings average 82.5 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per contest (136th in college basketball). They have a +130 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game.

