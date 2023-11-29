The Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) will visit the Cleveland State Vikings (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Colonials put up an average of 62.8 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 60.8 the Vikings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Robert Morris is 2-1.

Cleveland State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.

The Vikings score 82.5 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 62.2 the Colonials allow.

When Cleveland State puts up more than 62.2 points, it is 4-1.

Robert Morris has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.

The Vikings shoot 47.2% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Colonials allow defensively.

Cleveland State Leaders

Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Colbi Maples: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Carmen Villalobos: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8) Jordana Reisma: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG% Mickayla Perdue: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Schedule