Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1, 0-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Youngstown State Penguins (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|5th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|71.8
|178th
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
