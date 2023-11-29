The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1, 0-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Youngstown State Penguins (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 5th 81.9 Points Scored 71.8 178th 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.5 126th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 5.1 346th 35th 15.3 Assists 13.3 157th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

