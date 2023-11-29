The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -1.5 148.5

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points only twice this season.

Cleveland State has had an average of 144.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cleveland State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Vikings have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland State has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 1 25% 74.3 153.2 72.8 138.1 150.5 Cleveland State 2 33.3% 78.9 153.2 65.3 138.1 145.3

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Penguins' record against the spread in Horizon League action last year was 12-10-0.

The Vikings put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.8 the Penguins allow to opponents.

Cleveland State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 2-2-0 1-0 2-2-0 Cleveland State 4-2-0 2-0 2-4-0

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Cleveland State 14-3 Home Record 13-3 9-6 Away Record 7-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

