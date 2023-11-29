The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.3% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland State has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.

The Vikings are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Penguins sit at 158th.

The Vikings put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.8 the Penguins give up to opponents.

Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State scored 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

The Vikings gave up fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Cleveland State sunk fewer triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule