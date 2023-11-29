How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.3% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland State has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Penguins sit at 158th.
- The Vikings put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.8 the Penguins give up to opponents.
- Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cleveland State scored 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- The Vikings gave up fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Cleveland State sunk fewer triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 69-62
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 72-70
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.