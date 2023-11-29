The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-2.5) 148.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-2.5) 148.5 -154 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Cleveland State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Youngstown State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Penguins games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.