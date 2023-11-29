How to Watch Dayton vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (4-2) face the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Dayton vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 37.2% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.
- Dayton has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the rebounding team in the country, the Flyers rank 335th.
- The Flyers put up 6.1 more points per game (69.8) than the Mustangs allow (63.7).
- Dayton is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last season, 9.4 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).
- In 2022-23, the Flyers conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (58.9) than on the road (63.2).
- Beyond the arc, Dayton sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|St. John's
|W 88-81
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Houston
|L 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Grambling
|-
|UD Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNLV
|-
|UD Arena
