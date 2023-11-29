The Dayton Flyers (4-2) face the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 37.2% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.

Dayton has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.

The Mustangs are the rebounding team in the country, the Flyers rank 335th.

The Flyers put up 6.1 more points per game (69.8) than the Mustangs allow (63.7).

Dayton is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last season, 9.4 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).

In 2022-23, the Flyers conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (58.9) than on the road (63.2).

Beyond the arc, Dayton sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule