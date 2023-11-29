The Dayton Flyers (4-2) face the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 37.2% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Dayton has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the rebounding team in the country, the Flyers rank 335th.
  • The Flyers put up 6.1 more points per game (69.8) than the Mustangs allow (63.7).
  • Dayton is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last season, 9.4 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Flyers conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (58.9) than on the road (63.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Dayton sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 St. John's W 88-81 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Houston L 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Youngstown State W 77-69 UD Arena
11/29/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
12/2/2023 Grambling - UD Arena
12/6/2023 UNLV - UD Arena

