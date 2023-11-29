The SMU Mustangs (3-1) meet the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. SMU Game Information

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Dayton vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SMU Rank SMU AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 68.6 259th 323rd 75.6 Points Allowed 61.0 9th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 33.0 101st 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.6 266th 136th 13.6 Assists 15.2 40th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

