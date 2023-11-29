Dayton vs. SMU November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) meet the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Dayton vs. SMU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
SMU Top Players (2022-23)
- Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Dayton vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Dayton AVG
|Dayton Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|323rd
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|61.0
|9th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
