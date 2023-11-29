Dayton vs. SMU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Dayton Flyers (4-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the SMU Mustangs (5-2) at Moody Coliseum on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 136.5.
Dayton vs. SMU Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SMU
|-1.5
|136.5
Flyers Betting Records & Stats
- Dayton has played four games this season that have had more than 136.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Dayton's games this season has been 137.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Dayton has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Dayton was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Flyers have been at least a +100 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dayton has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Dayton vs. SMU Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SMU
|3
|50%
|73.9
|143.7
|63.7
|131
|142.5
|Dayton
|4
|66.7%
|69.8
|143.7
|67.3
|131
|133.8
Additional Dayton Insights & Trends
- The Flyers score an average of 69.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 63.7 the Mustangs give up.
- Dayton is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 63.7 points.
Dayton vs. SMU Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SMU
|2-4-0
|2-2
|1-5-0
|Dayton
|3-3-0
|1-1
|4-2-0
Dayton vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SMU
|Dayton
|7-9
|Home Record
|14-2
|1-10
|Away Record
|5-6
|6-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.9
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
