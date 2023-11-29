In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Ivan Provorov to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:34 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 24:52 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 22:04 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:38 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:46 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 27:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:05 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

