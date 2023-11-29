Ivan Provorov will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Columbus Blue Jackets face the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena. Looking to wager on Provorov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ivan Provorov vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Provorov has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 23:23 on the ice per game.

Provorov has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 23 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Provorov has a point in 13 of 23 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Provorov has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Provorov hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Provorov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Provorov Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 23 Games 4 14 Points 2 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.