When the Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will J.T. Compher find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Compher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play, Compher has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Compher's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 21:20 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.