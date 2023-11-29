J.T. Compher Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Rangers - November 29
J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden. Thinking about a wager on Compher? We have numbers and figures to help you.
J.T. Compher vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info
|Red Wings vs Rangers Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Rangers Prediction
|Red Wings vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Wings vs Rangers Player Props
Compher Season Stats Insights
- Compher has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).
- Compher has a goal in four of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Compher has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- Compher has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Compher has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Compher Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|3
|17
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
