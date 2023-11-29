Should you wager on Jake Walman to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

  • Walman has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 23:12 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

