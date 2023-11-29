Should you wager on Johnny Gaudreau to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • Gaudreau has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Gaudreau averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:51 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

