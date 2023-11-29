In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Justin Danforth to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:13 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:38 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

