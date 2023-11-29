The Coppin State Eagles (3-4) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 58.4 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Flashes give up.

Coppin State is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Kent State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.

The Golden Flashes record only 1.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Eagles allow (63.9).

When Kent State scores more than 63.9 points, it is 3-1.

When Coppin State allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Golden Flashes are shooting 39.0% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles shoot 35.2% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Golden Flashes allow.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Mikala Morris: 10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Bridget Dunn: 6.0 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

Kent State Schedule