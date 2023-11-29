The Coppin State Eagles (3-4) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 58.4 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Flashes give up.
  • Coppin State is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.8 points.
  • Kent State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.
  • The Golden Flashes record only 1.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Eagles allow (63.9).
  • When Kent State scores more than 63.9 points, it is 3-1.
  • When Coppin State allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 2-0.
  • This year the Golden Flashes are shooting 39.0% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles shoot 35.2% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Golden Flashes allow.

Kent State Leaders

  • Katie Shumate: 12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Mikala Morris: 10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG%
  • Corynne Hauser: 9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Bridget Dunn: 6.0 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Xavier W 64-57 Cintas Center
11/24/2023 Chattanooga L 64-54 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Missouri W 67-64 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Coppin State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/10/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

