How to Watch the Kent State vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (3-4) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 58.4 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Flashes give up.
- Coppin State is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.8 points.
- Kent State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.
- The Golden Flashes record only 1.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Eagles allow (63.9).
- When Kent State scores more than 63.9 points, it is 3-1.
- When Coppin State allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 2-0.
- This year the Golden Flashes are shooting 39.0% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles shoot 35.2% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Golden Flashes allow.
Kent State Leaders
- Katie Shumate: 12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Mikala Morris: 10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG%
- Corynne Hauser: 9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Bridget Dunn: 6.0 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 64-57
|Cintas Center
|11/24/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 64-54
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Missouri
|W 67-64
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
