Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Marchenko in the Blue Jackets-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:58 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has a goal in seven games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 21 games this season, Marchenko has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Marchenko has an assist in five of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchenko's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 21 Games 2 13 Points 1 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

