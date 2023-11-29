Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lucas County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Put-In-Bay at Horizon Science Academy - Toledo
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Toledo, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
