Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Raymond's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:02 on the ice per game.

Raymond has a goal in eight games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Raymond has a point in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Raymond has an assist in six of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Raymond goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 3 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.