Wednesday's game features the Ohio Bobcats (2-2) and the Longwood Lancers (1-4) facing off at Convocation Center Ohio in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-65 victory for heavily favored Ohio according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Bobcats secured a 75-71 win against IUPUI.

Ohio vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Ohio vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 78, Longwood 65

Ohio Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats were outscored by 10.6 points per game last season (posting 62.8 points per game, 228th in college basketball, while giving up 73.4 per outing, 343rd in college basketball) and had a -309 scoring differential.

On offense, Ohio posted 62.2 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (62.8 points per game) was 0.6 PPG higher.

Offensively the Bobcats were worse at home last season, scoring 60.2 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game away from home.

Ohio surrendered 73.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 73.

