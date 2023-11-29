The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have allowed to their opponents (48%).
  • Ohio State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas sit at 342nd.
  • The 78.7 points per game the Buckeyes put up are just 4.2 more points than the Chippewas give up (74.5).
  • When Ohio State puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 4-0.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 76.3.
  • In home games, Ohio State drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Western Michigan W 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama W 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Santa Clara W 86-56 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan - Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) - Value City Arena

