How to Watch Ohio State vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have allowed to their opponents (48%).
- Ohio State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas sit at 342nd.
- The 78.7 points per game the Buckeyes put up are just 4.2 more points than the Chippewas give up (74.5).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 4-0.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 76.3.
- In home games, Ohio State drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 86-56
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Value City Arena
