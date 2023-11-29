The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 65.7 321st
141st 69 Points Allowed 73 264th
111th 32.8 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th
289th 11.7 Assists 10.7 338th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 15.1 355th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.