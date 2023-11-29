Ohio State vs. Central Michigan November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|73
|264th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.