The Longwood Lancers (1-4) travel to face the Ohio Bobcats (2-2) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Lancers score 8.2 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Bobcats give up (73.0).

The Bobcats put up 14.9 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Lancers give up (81.4).

The Bobcats shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Lancers allow defensively.

The Lancers make 36.8% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule