The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 in their past 10 contests, putting up 34 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 48 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (14.6%).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Rangers 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-210)

Rangers (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (11-6-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-3-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-2-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Detroit has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Red Wings have earned 24 points in their 15 games with more than two goals scored.

Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 6-2-2 (14 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 5-3-1 to register 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 3rd 2.45 Goals Allowed 3 13th 24th 29.4 Shots 30.3 19th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 3rd 30.16% Power Play % 22.35% 10th 8th 86.15% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.