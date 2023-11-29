Red Wings vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 29
The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 in their past 10 contests, putting up 34 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 48 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (14.6%).
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Rangers 4, Red Wings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-210)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings (11-6-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-3-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- Detroit has earned nine points (3-2-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Red Wings recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Detroit has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Red Wings have earned 24 points in their 15 games with more than two goals scored.
- Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 6-2-2 (14 points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 5-3-1 to register 11 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|13th
|3.3
|Goals Scored
|3.7
|4th
|3rd
|2.45
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|24th
|29.4
|Shots
|30.3
|19th
|9th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|13th
|3rd
|30.16%
|Power Play %
|22.35%
|10th
|8th
|86.15%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.95%
|17th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.