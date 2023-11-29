How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
TNT and Max is the spot to tune in to see the Rangers and the Red Wings hit the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|Red Wings
|5-3 NYR
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 60 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the league.
- The Red Wings' 74 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|20
|8
|13
|21
|11
|10
|51.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|20
|12
|8
|20
|11
|13
|16.7%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|19
|5
|13
|18
|9
|5
|-
|J.T. Compher
|20
|4
|13
|17
|9
|7
|48.2%
|Lucas Raymond
|20
|8
|8
|16
|7
|8
|0%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 49 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank second.
- The Rangers' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|20
|11
|18
|29
|12
|7
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|20
|13
|7
|20
|10
|5
|31.8%
|Vincent Trocheck
|20
|5
|12
|17
|9
|13
|63.1%
|Mika Zibanejad
|20
|5
|10
|15
|10
|10
|55.6%
|Erik Gustafsson
|20
|3
|12
|15
|10
|9
|-
