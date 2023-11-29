The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers Red Wings 5-3 NYR

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 60 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the league.

The Red Wings' 74 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 20 8 13 21 11 10 51.5% Alex DeBrincat 20 12 8 20 11 13 16.7% Shayne Gostisbehere 19 5 13 18 9 5 - J.T. Compher 20 4 13 17 9 7 48.2% Lucas Raymond 20 8 8 16 7 8 0%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 49 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank second.

The Rangers' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players