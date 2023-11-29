The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Wright State has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Raiders sit at 286th.

The 79.2 points per game the Raiders score are 5.1 more points than the Jaguars give up (74.1).

Wright State has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State posted 85.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

The Raiders surrendered 74.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.8).

At home, Wright State drained 0.1 more threes per game (6.2) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule