How to Watch Wright State vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Wright State has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Raiders sit at 286th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Raiders score are 5.1 more points than the Jaguars give up (74.1).
- Wright State has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wright State posted 85.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- The Raiders surrendered 74.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.8).
- At home, Wright State drained 0.1 more threes per game (6.2) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to on the road (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|W 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hofstra
|L 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-49
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/7/2023
|Bethel (IN)
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
