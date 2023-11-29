The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. IUPUI matchup in this article.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-17.5) 151.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-17.5) 152.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. IUPUI Betting Trends

Wright State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Raiders' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

IUPUI has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Jaguars games have hit the over just once this year.

