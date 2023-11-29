Wednesday's contest at Wright State University Nutter Center has the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) matching up with the IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 86-65 win, as our model heavily favors Wright State.

There is no line set for the game.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 86, IUPUI 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-20.9)

Wright State (-20.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Wright State has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while IUPUI's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Raiders are 3-3-0 and the Jaguars are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 81.8 per outing (342nd in college basketball).

Wright State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. It is pulling down 30.7 rebounds per game (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.8 per outing.

Wright State connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 35.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.4% from long range.

The Raiders' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 96th in college basketball, and the 102.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 345th in college basketball.

Wright State has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.3 turnovers per game, committing 13.5 (281st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.2 (304th in college basketball).

