Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Wright State Raiders (0-2, 0-0 Horizon League) against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1, 0-0 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Information

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Wright State vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 19th 79.9 Points Scored 65.3 328th 282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 28.3 335th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 4.6 356th 49th 15 Assists 11.2 319th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 15.1 355th

