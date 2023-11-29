The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) visit the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) after losing three straight road games. The Raiders are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -16.5 152.5

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points five times.

Wright State has an average point total of 161 in its games this year, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wright State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Raiders have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1400 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wright State has a 93.3% chance to win.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 5 83.3% 79.2 145.6 81.8 155.9 157.2 IUPUI 1 25% 66.4 145.6 74.1 155.9 144.5

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

Wright State went 11-11-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Raiders put up 79.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 74.1 the Jaguars allow.

Wright State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 1-4 record overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0 IUPUI 1-3-0 0-1 1-3-0

Wright State vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State IUPUI 9-6 Home Record 4-9 7-8 Away Record 0-15 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

