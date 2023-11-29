How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) welcome in the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- This season, the Penguins have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Vikings' opponents have hit.
- Youngstown State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Penguins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 105th.
- The Penguins record nine more points per game (74.3) than the Vikings give up (65.3).
- When Youngstown State puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 3-1.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Youngstown State put up 3.9 more points per game (84.6) than it did on the road (80.7).
- In 2022-23, the Penguins allowed 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.9.
- When playing at home, Youngstown State made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to in road games (35.8%).
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 75-68
|Beeghly Center
|11/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 79-57
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
