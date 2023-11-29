The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) welcome in the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

This season, the Penguins have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Vikings' opponents have hit.

Youngstown State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Penguins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 105th.

The Penguins record nine more points per game (74.3) than the Vikings give up (65.3).

When Youngstown State puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 3-1.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Youngstown State put up 3.9 more points per game (84.6) than it did on the road (80.7).

In 2022-23, the Penguins allowed 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.9.

When playing at home, Youngstown State made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to in road games (35.8%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule