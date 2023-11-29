The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) welcome in the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Penguins have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Vikings' opponents have hit.
  • Youngstown State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Penguins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 105th.
  • The Penguins record nine more points per game (74.3) than the Vikings give up (65.3).
  • When Youngstown State puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Youngstown State put up 3.9 more points per game (84.6) than it did on the road (80.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Penguins allowed 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.9.
  • When playing at home, Youngstown State made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to in road games (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Utah Tech W 75-68 Beeghly Center
11/19/2023 Lake Erie W 79-57 Beeghly Center
11/24/2023 @ Dayton L 77-69 UD Arena
11/29/2023 Cleveland State - Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.