The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will host the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State matchup in this article.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-2.5) 148.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-2.5) 148.5 -154 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Youngstown State has won two games against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Penguins have gone over the point total twice.

Cleveland State is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Vikings games have gone over the point total twice this year.

