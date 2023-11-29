Wednesday's game at Beeghly Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) matching up with the Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) at 6:30 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a win for Cleveland State by a score of 74-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Youngstown State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-4.0)

Cleveland State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Youngstown State's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, and Cleveland State's is 4-2-0. The Penguins have gone over the point total in two games, while Vikings games have gone over two times.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +9 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (201st in college basketball) and allow 72.8 per outing (213th in college basketball).

Youngstown State is 126th in the nation at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 31 its opponents average.

Youngstown State hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (231st in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

The Penguins rank 205th in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 219th in college basketball defensively with 91.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Youngstown State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Penguins commit 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball) and force 10.7 (285th in college basketball play).

