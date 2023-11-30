The Detroit Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for DeBrincat in that upcoming Red Wings-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:58 per game on the ice, is +6.

In eight of 21 games this year, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 12 of 21 games this season, DeBrincat has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 21 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 2 20 Points 1 12 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

