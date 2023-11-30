Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-11.5)
|220.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Cavaliers (-12)
|219.5
|-650
|+480
Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Prediction
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 111.7 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.2 (10th in the NBA).
- The Trail Blazers have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 104.8 points per game, 30th in the league, and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.
- The teams average 216.5 points per game combined, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Portland has covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread this season.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Donovan Mitchell
|26.5
|-115
|28.0
|Darius Garland
|19.5
|-115
|19.4
|Evan Mobley
|15.5
|-120
|16.3
|Jarrett Allen
|13.5
|-111
|13.5
|Max Strus
|12.5
|-111
|14.2
Cavaliers and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+1300
|-
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+50000
|-
