The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 30, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

Cleveland has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.

The Cavaliers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.5).

Cleveland is 6-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Cavaliers post 109.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114.3 points per game away from home.

Cleveland cedes 111.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 113.4 away from home.

The Cavaliers are making 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than they're averaging away from home (11.4, 36.1%).

