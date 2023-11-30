Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 30?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|14:22
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|11:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:47
|Home
|L 2-0
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
