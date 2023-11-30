The Detroit Red Wings, David Perron included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Perron in the Red Wings-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

David Perron vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 15:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In six of 21 games this year, Perron has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Perron has a point in seven games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In three of 21 games this season, Perron has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perron has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Perron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 2 11 Points 1 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

