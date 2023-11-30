J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. If you're considering a bet on Compher against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

J.T. Compher vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 18:47 on the ice per game.

Compher has a goal in four of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 21 games this year, Compher has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Compher has an assist in 11 of 21 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Compher's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Compher Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 3 17 Points 1 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

