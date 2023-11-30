Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 30?
Can we expect Lucas Raymond lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- In eight of 21 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Raymond has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
