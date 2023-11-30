Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Strus totaled 11 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 128-105 win versus the Hawks.

Below, we look at Strus' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.2 14.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 5.5 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.6 PRA -- 23.9 24.9 PR -- 19.9 20.3 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.1



Max Strus Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 13.5% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.9 threes per game, or 26.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are 26th in the NBA, giving up 45.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.1 per contest, 17th in the league.

Giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Trail Blazers are the third-ranked team in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 37 14 3 7 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.