Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - November 30
Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) have four players on the injury report, including Dylan Larkin, in their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Justin Holl
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Jake Walman
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit has scored the fourth-most goals in the league (76 total, 3.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (+13) makes them seventh-best in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 53 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago allows 3.6 goals per game (73 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their -20 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-225)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|6
